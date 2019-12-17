Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Eagle Materials in the Construction Materials Industry (EXP, VMC, MLM, SUM, USCR)
Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Eagle Materials ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,045.8%. Following is Vulcan Materials with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,649.0%. Martin Mar Mtls ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,936.9%.
Summit Materia-A follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,880.8%, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,964.9%.
