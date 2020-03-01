Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Vulcan Materials in the Construction Materials Industry (VMC, MLM, EXP, SUM, USCR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Vulcan Materials ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.98. Following is Martin Mar Mtls with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.74. Eagle Materials ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.66.

Summit Materia-A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.27, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.41.

