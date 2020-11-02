Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Vulcan Materials in the Construction Materials Industry (VMC, MLM, EXP, USLM, SUM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Vulcan Materials ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 5.58. Following is Martin Mar Mtls with a EV/Sales of 4.83. Eagle Materials ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.47.

Us Lime & Minera follows with a EV/Sales of 2.80, and Summit Materia-A rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.13.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vulcan Materials and will alert subscribers who have VMC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.