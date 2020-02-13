Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Construction Materials Industry Detected in Shares of Vulcan Materials (VMC, MLM, USLM, SUM, EXP)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Vulcan Materials ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 103.91. Following is Martin Mar Mtls with a a price to cash flow ratio of 66.10. Us Lime & Minera ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 36.85.

Summit Materia-A follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 26.50, and Eagle Materials rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 15.19.

