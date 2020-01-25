Highest Level of Cash in the Construction Materials Industry Detected in Shares of Martin Mar Mtls (MLM, SUM, VMC, USLM, USCR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Martin Mar Mtls ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Following is Summit Materia-A with a CE of $384. Vulcan Materials ranks third highest with a CE of $142.

Us Lime & Minera follows with a CE of $85, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $23.

