Eagle Materials has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Construction Materials Industry (EXP, VMC, MLM, SUM, USCR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Eagle Materials ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,045.8%. Following is Vulcan Materials with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,649.0%. Martin Mar Mtls ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,936.9%.

Summit Materia-A follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,880.8%, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,964.9%.

