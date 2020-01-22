Relatively Low Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Vse Corp in the Diversified Support Services Industry (VSEC, MATW, KAR, HCSG, VVI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Vse Corp ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12. Matthews Intl-A is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.21. Kar Auction Serv ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.21.

Healthcare Servs follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.27, and Viad Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.27.

