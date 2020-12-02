Relatively Low EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Kar Auction Serv in the Diversified Support Services Industry (KAR, VSEC, VVI, MATW, MGRC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Kar Auction Serv ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.23. Following is Vse Corp with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.78. Viad Corp ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.01.

Matthews Intl-A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.68, and Mcgrath Rentcorp rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.55.

