Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Diversified Support Services Industry Detected in Shares of Kar Auction Serv (KAR, VSEC, VVI, MATW, MGRC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Kar Auction Serv ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.25. Vse Corp is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.55. Viad Corp ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.51.

Matthews Intl-A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.97, and Mcgrath Rentcorp rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.13.

