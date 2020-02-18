Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Diversified Support Services Industry Detected in Shares of Healthcare Servs (HCSG, VVI, CPRT, MGRC, VSEC)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Healthcare Servs ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 812.8%. Following is Viad Corp with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,207.8%. Copart Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,655.7%.
Mcgrath Rentcorp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,666.2%, and Vse Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,972.3%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Healthcare Servs and will alert subscribers who have HCSG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
