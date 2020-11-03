Kar Auction Serv is Among the Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (KAR, VSEC, VVI, MATW, MGRC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Kar Auction Serv ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.71. Following is Vse Corp with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.10. Viad Corp ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.61.

Matthews Intl-A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.19, and Mcgrath Rentcorp rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.47.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kar Auction Serv and will alert subscribers who have KAR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.