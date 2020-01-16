Healthcare Servs is Among the Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (HCSG, VVI, CPRT, MGRC, VSEC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Healthcare Servs ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 812.8%. Viad Corp is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,207.8%. Copart Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,655.7%.

Mcgrath Rentcorp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,666.2%, and Vse Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,972.3%.

