Top 5 Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (I, CTL, ORBC, VG, ZAYO)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Intelsat Sa ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.34. Following is Centurylink Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.67. Orbcomm Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.94.

Vonage Holdings follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.90, and Zayo Group Holdi rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.20.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Intelsat Sa on November 12th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $21.70. Since that call, shares of Intelsat Sa have fallen 72.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.