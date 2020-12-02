Top 5 Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (CTL, I, ZAYO, VG, IRDM)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Centurylink Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.23. Following is Intelsat Sa with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.66. Zayo Group Holdi ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.12.

Vonage Holdings follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.65, and Iridium Communic rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 20.97.

