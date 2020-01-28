Top 5 Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (CCOI, IRDM, ZAYO, VG, ORBC)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Cogent Communica ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.73. Iridium Communic is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.54. Zayo Group Holdi ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.98.

Vonage Holdings follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.50, and Orbcomm Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29.

