Shares of Pdvwireless Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Alternative Carriers Industry (PDVW, CCOI, IRDM, ZAYO, VG)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Pdvwireless Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 94.97. Following is Cogent Communica with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.79. Iridium Communic ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.70.

Zayo Group Holdi follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.20, and Vonage Holdings rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.95.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pdvwireless Inc on April 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $38.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Pdvwireless Inc have risen 19.9%. We continue to monitor Pdvwireless Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.