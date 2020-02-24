Shares of Intelsat Sa Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Alternative Carriers Industry (I, CTL, ORBC, VG, ZAYO)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Intelsat Sa ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06. Centurylink Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.20. Orbcomm Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.30.

Vonage Holdings follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.59, and Zayo Group Holdi rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.99.

