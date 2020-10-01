Relatively Low EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Centurylink Inc in the Alternative Carriers Industry (CTL, I, ZAYO, VG, IRDM)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Centurylink Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.94. Intelsat Sa is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.99. Zayo Group Holdi ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.07.

Vonage Holdings follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.95, and Iridium Communic rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.37.

