Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Pdvwireless Inc in the Alternative Carriers Industry (PDVW, VG, ORBC, IRDM, CTL)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Pdvwireless Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 21.8%. Vonage Holdings is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,297.5%. Orbcomm Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,001.0%.

Iridium Communic follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,162.3%, and Centurylink Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,162.7%.

