Pdvwireless Inc has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Alternative Carriers Industry (PDVW, VG, ORBC, IRDM, CTL)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Pdvwireless Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 21.8%. Following is Vonage Holdings with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,297.5%. Orbcomm Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,001.0%.

Iridium Communic follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,162.3%, and Centurylink Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,162.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vonage Holdings on September 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.36. Since that call, shares of Vonage Holdings have fallen 37.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.