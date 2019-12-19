Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Alternative Carriers Industry Detected in Shares of Orbcomm Inc (ORBC, CCOI, IRDM, VG, ZAYO)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Orbcomm Inc ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 247.21. Cogent Communica is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.71. Iridium Communic ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.97.

Vonage Holdings follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.78, and Zayo Group Holdi rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.01.

