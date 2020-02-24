Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B (BELFB, BDC, VSH, KN, IIVI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Bel Fuse Inc-B ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.08. Following is Belden Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.20. Vishay Intertech ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.28.

Knowles Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.51, and Ii-Vi Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.56.

