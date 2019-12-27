Top 5 Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (LULU, VFC, COLM, UA, CRI)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Lululemon Ath ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.94. Vf Corp is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.80. Columbia Sportsw ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.71.

Under Armo-C follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.44, and Carter'S Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.38.

