Shares of Lululemon Ath Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (LULU, VFC, COLM, RL, UA)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Lululemon Ath ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 9.36. Following is Vf Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.78. Columbia Sportsw ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.48.

Ralph Lauren Cor follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.58, and Under Armo-C rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.56.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lululemon Ath and will alert subscribers who have LULU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.