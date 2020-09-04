Shares of Lululemon Ath Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (LULU, SQBG, ICON, VFC, COLM)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Lululemon Ath ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 9.70. Following is Sequential Brand with a EV/Sales of 3.75. Iconix Brand Gro ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.58.

Vf Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 2.15, and Columbia Sportsw rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.69.

