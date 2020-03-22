MySmarTrend
Shares of Coach Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (COH, RL, LULU, COLM, VFC)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Coach Inc ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Ralph Lauren Cor is next with a CE of $1,000. Lululemon Ath ranks third highest with a CE of $991.

Columbia Sportsw follows with a CE of $768, and Vf Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $681.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Coach Inc on August 15th, 2017 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.12. Since that call, shares of Coach Inc have fallen 5.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

