Shares of Coach Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (COH, RL, LULU, COLM, VFC)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Coach Inc ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Ralph Lauren Cor is next with a CE of $1,000. Lululemon Ath ranks third highest with a CE of $991.

Columbia Sportsw follows with a CE of $768, and Vf Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $681.

