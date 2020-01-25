Shares of Coach Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (COH, RL, LULU, COLM, VFC)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Coach Inc ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Following is Ralph Lauren Cor with a CE of $1,000. Lululemon Ath ranks third highest with a CE of $991.

Columbia Sportsw follows with a CE of $768, and Vf Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $681.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Vf Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Vf Corp in search of a potential trend change.