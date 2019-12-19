Relatively High EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Under Armo-C in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (UA, LULU, VFC, COLM, RL)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Under Armo-C ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 52.66. Lululemon Ath is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 52.36. Vf Corp ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.80.

Columbia Sportsw follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.85, and Ralph Lauren Cor rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.74.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ralph Lauren Cor on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $97.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Ralph Lauren Cor have risen 20.0%. We continue to monitor Ralph Lauren Cor for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.