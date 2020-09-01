Lululemon Ath has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (LULU, ICON, SQBG, VFC, COLM)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Lululemon Ath ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 11.72. Following is Iconix Brand Gro with a EV/Sales of 3.83. Sequential Brand ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.82.

Vf Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 3.43, and Columbia Sportsw rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.48.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lululemon Ath on September 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $201.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Lululemon Ath have risen 16.2%. We continue to monitor Lululemon Ath for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.