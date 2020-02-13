Lululemon Ath is Among the Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (LULU, ICON, GIII, VFC, DLA)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Lululemon Ath ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 104.18. Following is Iconix Brand Gro with a a price to cash flow ratio of 71.15. G Iii Apparel ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 30.13.

Vf Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 25.67, and Delta Apparel rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.79.

