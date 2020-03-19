Lululemon Ath is Among the Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (LULU, UA, VFC, RL, COLM)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Lululemon Ath ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 31.50. Under Armo-C is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.48. Vf Corp ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.04.

Ralph Lauren Cor follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.45, and Columbia Sportsw rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.60.

