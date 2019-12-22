Coach Inc has the Highest Level of Cash in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (COH, RL, LULU, COLM, VFC)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Coach Inc ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Following is Ralph Lauren Cor with a CE of $1,000. Lululemon Ath ranks third highest with a CE of $991.

Columbia Sportsw follows with a CE of $768, and Vf Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $681.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Vf Corp on November 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $87.30. Since that recommendation, shares of Vf Corp have risen 11.4%. We continue to monitor Vf Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.