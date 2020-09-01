Verizon Communic is Among the Companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (VZ, T, CNSL, ATNI, WIN)

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Verizon Communic ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.83. At&T Inc is next with a EV/Sales of 2.51. Consolidated Com ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.09.

Atn Internationa follows with a EV/Sales of 1.86, and Windstream Holdi rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.80.

