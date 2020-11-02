Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Research & Consulting Services Industry Detected in Shares of Costar Group Inc (CSGP, VRSK, EFX, EXPO, DNB)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Costar Group Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 22.95. Following is Verisk Analyti with a EV/Sales of 13.90. Equifax Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 6.17.

Exponent Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 5.07, and Dun & Bradstreet rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 3.72.

