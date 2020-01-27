Shares of New Senior Inves Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Health Care REITs Industry (SNR, VTR, SBRA, CCP, DOC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

New Senior Inves ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.48. Ventas Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.70. Sabra Health Car ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.79.

Care Capital Pro follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.88, and Physicians Realt rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.22.

