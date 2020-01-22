Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Health Care REITs Industry Detected in Shares of New Senior Inves (SNR, VTR, CCP, HCP, OHI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

New Senior Inves ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.36. Following is Ventas Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.47. Care Capital Pro ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.49.

Hcp Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.14, and Omega Healthcare rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.39.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of New Senior Inves on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.02. Since that recommendation, shares of New Senior Inves have risen 13.0%. We continue to monitor New Senior Inves for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.