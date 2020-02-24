Valspar Corp/The has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (VAL, RYAM, KRA, FTK, OMN)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Valspar Corp/The ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Rayonier Adv is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04. Kraton Corp ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06.
Flotek Inds follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.08, and Omnova Solutions rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Valspar Corp/The and will alert subscribers who have VAL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
