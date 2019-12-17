Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (PSX, VLO, HFC, REGI, INT)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Phillips 66 ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,693.3%. Following is Valero Energy with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,792.4%. Hollyfrontier Co ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,976.4%.

Renewable Energy follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,388.1%, and World Fuel Svcs rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,437.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of World Fuel Svcs on June 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $31.69. Since that recommendation, shares of World Fuel Svcs have risen 34.0%. We continue to monitor World Fuel Svcs for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.