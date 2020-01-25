MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (VLO, PSX, MPC, DK, HFC)

By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Valero Energy ranks highest with a CE of $6,000. Following is Phillips 66 with a CE of $3,000. Marathon Petrole ranks third highest with a CE of $3,000.

Delek Us Holding follows with a CE of $932, and Hollyfrontier Co rounds out the top five with a CE of $631.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hollyfrontier Co on November 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.91. Since that call, shares of Hollyfrontier Co have fallen 14.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

