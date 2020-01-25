Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (VLO, PSX, MPC, DK, HFC)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Valero Energy ranks highest with a CE of $6,000. Following is Phillips 66 with a CE of $3,000. Marathon Petrole ranks third highest with a CE of $3,000.

Delek Us Holding follows with a CE of $932, and Hollyfrontier Co rounds out the top five with a CE of $631.

