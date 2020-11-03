Six Flags Entert has the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Leisure Facilities Industry (SIX, FUN, TRK, ISCA, MTN)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Six Flags Entert ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.07. Following is Cedar Fair L.P. with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.94. Speedway Motorsp ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.10.

Intl Speedway-A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.73, and Vail Resorts rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.47.

