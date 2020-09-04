Shares of Planet Fitness-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Leisure Facilities Industry (PLNT, MTN, ISCA, SIX, TRK)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Planet Fitness-A ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 12.48. Following is Vail Resorts with a EV/Sales of 3.84. Intl Speedway-A ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.96.

Six Flags Entert follows with a EV/Sales of 2.26, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.04.

