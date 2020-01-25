Shares of Intl Speedway-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Leisure Facilities Industry (ISCA, MTN, PLNT, TRK, SIX)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Intl Speedway-A ranks highest with a CE of $257. Vail Resorts is next with a CE of $117. Planet Fitness-A ranks third highest with a CE of $113.

Speedway Motorsp follows with a CE of $82, and Six Flags Entert rounds out the top five with a CE of $77.

