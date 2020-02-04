Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Planet Fitness-A in the Leisure Facilities Industry (PLNT, MTN, ISCA, TRK, SEAS)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Planet Fitness-A ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.17. Following is Vail Resorts with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.80. Intl Speedway-A ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.80.

Speedway Motorsp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.72, and Seaworld Enterta rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.74.

