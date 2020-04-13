Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Seaworld Enterta in the Leisure Facilities Industry (SEAS, PLNT, ISCA, MTN, TRK)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Seaworld Enterta ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 51.38. Following is Planet Fitness-A with a a price to cash flow ratio of 47.02. Intl Speedway-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 43.45.

Vail Resorts follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.69, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 12.31.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Speedway Motorsp on April 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.37. Since that recommendation, shares of Speedway Motorsp have risen 7.7%. We continue to monitor Speedway Motorsp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.