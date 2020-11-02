Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Planet Fitness-A in the Leisure Facilities Industry (PLNT, MTN, SIX, SEAS, ISCA)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Planet Fitness-A ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 19.08. Following is Vail Resorts with a EV/Sales of 5.49. Six Flags Entert ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.72.

Seaworld Enterta follows with a EV/Sales of 3.58, and Intl Speedway-A rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.96.

