Planet Fitness-A is Among the Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (PLNT, MTN, ISCA, SEAS, SIX)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Planet Fitness-A ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.48. Vail Resorts is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.26. Intl Speedway-A ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.74.
Seaworld Enterta follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.60, and Six Flags Entert rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.58.
