Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Leisure Facilities Industry Detected in Shares of Speedway Motorsp (TRK, SIX, ISCA, MTN, PLNT)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Speedway Motorsp ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.10. Following is Six Flags Entert with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.75. Intl Speedway-A ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.73.

Vail Resorts follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.43, and Planet Fitness-A rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 47.17.

