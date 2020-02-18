Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Leisure Facilities Industry Detected in Shares of Intl Speedway-A (ISCA, TRK, MTN, SEAS, SIX)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Intl Speedway-A ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,509.1%. Following is Speedway Motorsp with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,981.2%. Vail Resorts ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,142.8%.

Seaworld Enterta follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 8,429.0%, and Six Flags Entert rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 10,053.1%.

