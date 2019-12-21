Highest Level of Cash in the Leisure Facilities Industry Detected in Shares of Intl Speedway-A (ISCA, MTN, PLNT, TRK, SIX)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Intl Speedway-A ranks highest with a CE of $257. Following is Vail Resorts with a CE of $117. Planet Fitness-A ranks third highest with a CE of $113.
Speedway Motorsp follows with a CE of $82, and Six Flags Entert rounds out the top five with a CE of $77.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Speedway Motorsp on April 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.37. Since that recommendation, shares of Speedway Motorsp have risen 7.7%. We continue to monitor Speedway Motorsp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash intl speedway-a vail resorts planet fitness-a speedway motorsp six flags entert