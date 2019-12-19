Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Leisure Facilities Industry Detected in Shares of Planet Fitness-A (PLNT, MTN, ISCA, SIX, TRK)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Planet Fitness-A ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 41.84. Vail Resorts is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.36. Intl Speedway-A ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.73.

Six Flags Entert follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.68, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.10.

